Abstract

Guidelines from the Netherlands describe that unnatural deaths should be investigated by a forensic physician and Crime Scene Technicians, but this is not always the case. In this study, we aimed to determine what predicts the non-attendance of the Crime Scene Technicians at the scene of the death of suicides in the police region in Rotterdam, the Netherlands. Data of 315 suicides (2016-2017) that have been externally examined by forensic physicians and reports from the Crime Scene Technicians were analysed. Statistical analysis was performed to determine the factors predicting the involvement of the Crime Scene Technicians at the scene of death. The Crime Scene Technicians were not attending in 23% (n = 72) cases, and over half of these cases were not found in the registration system of the Crime Scene Technicians. About some the Crime Scene Technicians was not informed. Predictors of the non-attendance of the Crime Scene Technicians were suicide by poisoning, the individual was found by an acquaintance or family, a history of suicide attempts and examination of the deceased in the hospital. In this study, we observed that the Crime Scene Technicians were sometimes not attending the investigation of apparent suicides. More research on this topic should be done to investigate the value of the presence of the Crime Scene Technicians at the scene before concluding that non-attendance of Crime Scene Technicians on-site influences the quality of the scene of death investigation and corresponding conclusions. Since 2017, several quality improvements were made, but an (inter)national conjoint protocol for uniform and structural suicide investigation could secure the quality of the scene of death investigation of suicides and would provide information useful for evaluation.

