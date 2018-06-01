Abstract

The incidence of suicide in patients with depressive order is much higher than other population. We aimed to evaluate the current status and risk of suicidal attempt in patients with the melancholic subtype of depressive disorder, to provide evidence for the clinical management and nursing care of depressive disorder. Patients diagnosed as the melancholic subtype of depressive disorder and treated in our hospital from June 1, 2018 to August 31, 2021 were included. The characteristics of included patients were collected and analyzed. Pearson correlation analysis and logistic regression analysis with odd ratio and 95% confidence interval were conducted to analyze the influencing factors of suicidal attempt in patients with the melancholic subtype of depressive disorder. A total of 446 patients with melancholic subtype of depressive disorder were included, the incidence of suicidal attempt was 18.83%. Pearson correlation analysis indicated that gender (R = 0.611), alcohol drinking (R = 0.719), living situation (R = 0.812), number of previous admission to hospital (R = 0.547), sleep disorder (R = 0.612) and frequent depressive episodes (R = 0.559) were all correlated with the suicidal attempt in patients with melancholic subtype of depressive disorder (all P < 0.05). Logistic regression analysis showed that female (OR 3.115, 95%CI 2.493-3.906), alcohol drinking(OR 1.946, 95%CI 1.684-2.763), living alone (OR 2.401, 95%CI 1.915-3.008), number of previous admission to hospital ≥ 3 (OR 2.342, 95%CI 1.601-2.742), sleep disorder (OR 1.821, 95%CI 1.328-2.215) and frequent depressive episodes (OR 3.128, 95%CI 2.421-3.779) were the independent risk factors of suicidal attempt (all P < 0.05). Suicidal attempt is common in the patients with melancholic subtype of depressive disorder, and there are many related risk factors for suicidal attempt in patients with the melancholic subtype of depressive disorder.

Language: en