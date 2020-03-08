Abstract

BACKGROUND: The fear of insecurity and uncertainty caused by the 2019 coronavirus disease (COVID-19), the separation and loss of certain important relationships, and great changes in lifestyle have awakened strong emotional responses, which may cause psychological problems in the general population. However, there is little research on how people who pay attention to anxiety and depression cope with the negative psychological impact during an epidemic or major disaster. This study aimed to identify what behaviors can effectively reduce negative emotions during an epidemic.



METHODS: From 1 February to 8 March 2020, we conducted a web-based survey and collected information on general demographic data. Probable depression, anxiety symptoms, and coping behaviors were assessed with the Patient Health Questionnaire-9, Generalized Anxiety Disorder-7, and self-made coping behaviors questionnaires.



RESULT: Among 17 249 responders, 7923 and 9326 completed assessments of depression and anxiety respectively, and all responders completed the coping behaviors questionnaires. Our survey population showed a high prevalence rate of possible depression disorders (2746 of 7923, 34.66%) and anxiety disorders (5309 of 9326, 56.93%). Compared with other groups, the elderly, women, people of lower education, and people with lower income were more likely to suffer depression and/or anxiety. In terms of marital status, the cohabiting group showed the highest rate of depression and/or anxiety. Among the careers, students and housewives were high-risk groups suffering from depression and/or anxiety. After adjusting for social-demographic factors (e.g. age, sex), depression and anxiety were positively associated with self-injury, doing housework, and having sex or masturbating, and negatively associated with singing, drawing, or writing, dating friends online, singing, attending lectures, and doing yoga.



CONCLUSION: Our findings identified some spontaneous coping behaviors that can probably relieve the psychological impact of vulnerable groups during the COVID-19 epidemic.

