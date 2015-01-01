Abstract

The study examines cohort of people with suicidal behavior in the light of gender and age differences. The archive materials of the Kaluga Regional Psychiatric Hospital for the period of 2017-2018 were studied. The allocated 435 cases of hospitalizations with suicidal behavior are allocated to admissions with suicidal ideation and hospitalizations with suicidal attempt and self-harm with specified suicidal intentions. The data obtained was processed using the Microsoft Excel software applying the Yule's coefficient of association and Pearson's contingency coefficient, Pearson's χ2 test and Student's t-test. The results of study established no differences in suicidal manifestations adjusted for gender, but allow to distinguish risk age intervals. Thus, mean age in the group of admission with suicidal ideation was in the range of 29.8-35.2 years and 36.0-41.4 years in the group of suicidal attempt. In the age cohort of 5-19 years, probability of admission with suicidal ideation was higher than with suicidal attempt and self-harm. On the contrary, in the age range of 25-44 years, admission with suicidal attempt and self-harm prevailed. This information complements scientific evidence and points out directions for further research concerning prevention of mortality from external causes (suicide) in this area of public health theory.

Language: en