Abstract

The role of citizen of elderly age in road accidents on the Federal Highway was principally passive since passengers of vehicles predominated (p<0,0001). The most of victims of elderly age (66,7%) suffered of combined lesions. Considering gender of victim, presence of ethanol in blood at the moment of hospitalization, the role of victim of road accident and degree of severity of lesions in citizen of elderly age was in overall higher than in citizen of able-bodied age up to 2.3-2.9 points according ISS scale. The established medical demographic characteristics of victims of elderly age condition necessity of development of differentiated approaches to their medical care support, planning of measures of population prevention of medical sanitary aftermaths of road traumatism.

