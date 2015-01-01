Abstract

Pedestrian and vehicle detection plays a key role in the safe driving of autonomous vehicles. Although transformer-based object detection algorithms have made great progress, the accuracy of detection in rainy scenarios is still challenging. Based on the Swin Transformer, this paper proposes an end-to-end pedestrian and vehicle detection algorithm (PVformer) with deraining module, which improves the image quality and detection accuracy in rainy scenes. Based on Transformer blocks, a four-branch feature mapping model was introduced to achieve deraining from a single image, thereby mitigating the influence of rain streak occlusion on the detector performance. According to the trouble of small object detection only by visual transformer, we designed a local enhancement perception block based on CNN and Transformer. In addition, the deraining module and the detection module were combined to train the PVformer model through transfer learning. The experimental results show that the algorithm performed well on rainy days and significantly improved the accuracy of pedestrian and vehicle detection.

Language: en