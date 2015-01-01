Abstract

The safety of vehicles is one of the major goals of driving automation. The safety distance is longer for rail vehicles such as trams because of the adherence limitations of the wheel-to-rail system. The major issues of fixed frontal sensing are fake target detection, blind spots related to rail slopes, curves, and random changes in the target's illumination or reflectivity. In this experimental study, distance measurements were performed using a scaled tram model equipped with a LiDAR sensor with a narrow field of view, under different conditions of illumination, size, and reflectivity of the target objects, and using different track configurations, to evaluate the effectiveness of such sensors in collision-avoidance systems for rail applications. The experimental findings are underlining the sensor's sensitivity to fake targets, objects in the sensor's blind spots, and special optical interferences, which are important for evaluating long-range LiDAR capabilities in sensing safety distance for vehicles. The conclusions can help developers to produce a dedicated colliding prevention system for trams and to identify the zones with high risk in the track where additional protection methods should be used. The LiDAR sensor must be used in conjunction with additional sensors to perform all the security tasks of an anti-colliding system for the tram.

