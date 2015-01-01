Abstract

The number of accidents by elderly drivers caused by the erroneous tread of a brake pedal or accelerator pedal has increased. A recent study reported that the number of accidents could be reduced by preparing for braking mistakes due to driving behavior by using a simulator. However, related studies have pointed out that driving behavior in simulators does not always reflect driving behavior in the real world. This paper focuses on the posture of the left foot as a behavioral precaution and provides insights into braking mistakes by comparing behavioral precautions taken on simulators and on public roads. In the experimental results, cognitive and action errors increased with age, but elderly drivers are less likely to have an accident when they are exposed to the risk of collision in situations with a mental workload by making space for the right foot to step on the brake pedal. Elderly drivers with coping skills had their left foot perpendicular to the ground and their body was unstable. This result was different from the driving behavior in the simulator, but it was not possible to identify that this difference was the cause of the collision accidents. Coping skills were predicted with 70% accuracy from the left foot posture of an elderly driver near the intersection. We expanded the system's range of use and enhanced its usefulness by predicting coping skills derived from natural driving behavior in the real world. The contributions of this study are as follows. We clarify the effect of behavioral precautions on the braking operation of elderly drivers when under a cognitive workload. We provide new insights into the use of behavioral precautions in older drivers' braking operations in the real world. We predicted coping skills from natural driving behavior near intersections in the real world.

Language: en