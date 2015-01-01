SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Lui PP, Krantz SM, Madson MB. Subst. Use Misuse 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/10826084.2022.2107669

PMID

35959555

Abstract

INTRODUCTION: College students-including those of Hispanic backgrounds-are at risk for hazardous drinking. Research has shown robust group differences between Hispanic and White individuals in alcohol use outcomes. The ability to resist alcohol consumption can be leveraged to reduce hazardous drinking; however, little research has examined Hispanic-White differences and whether drinking refusal self-efficacy accounts for group differences in hazardous drinking. Considering Hispanic individuals make up the largest ethnic/racial minority group in the United States, it is important to identify malleable psychological factors that prevent and reduce drinking problems.

METHOD: Hispanic and White college students at two predominantly White institutions (N = 389; 58.6% women, M(age)= 20.22) completed measures assessing drinking refusal self-efficacy, hazardous drinking, and negative drinking consequences.

RESULTS: Hispanic students reported lower levels of hazardous drinking, alcohol-related problems, and drinking refusal self-efficacy than White students. Drinking refusal self-efficacy was found to partially explain Hispanic-White differences in the levels of hazardous drinking and drinking-related problems. Specifically, drinking refusal self-efficacy was associated with alcohol use outcomes only among White students and not Hispanic students.

CONCLUSION: The correspondence between drinking refusal self-efficacy and actual behaviors to turn down drinks, ethnic/racial distinctiveness in ratings of self-efficacy and cultural orientations, and situational contexts that surround drinking should be examined in future research.


Language: en

Keywords

Disparity; drug refusal; harm reduction; Latino/a; protective

