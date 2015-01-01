SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Closson K, Prakash R, Javalkar P, Beattie T, Thalinja R, Collumbien M, Ramanaik S, Isac S, Watts C, Moses S, Gafos M, Heise L, Becker M, Bhattacharjee P. Violence Against Women 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2022, SAGE Publishing)

10.1177/10778012221097142

35959552

Intergenerational differences in inequitable gender attitudes may influence developmental outcomes, including education. In rural Karnataka, India, we examined the extent of intergenerational (adolescent girls [AGs] vs. older generation family members) dis/agreement to attitudes around gendered power inequities, including gender roles and violence against women (VAW). Unadjusted and adjusted logistic regression examined associations between intergenerational dis/agreement to attitude statements and AGs' future educational and career aspirations. Of 2,457 AGs, 90.9% had a matched family member (55% mothers). While traditional gender roles were promoted intergenerationally, more AGs supported VAW than family members. In adjusted models, discordant promotion of traditional gender roles and concordant disapproval of VAW were associated with greater aspirations.

RESULTS highlight the need for family-level programming promoting positive modeling of gender-equitable attitudes.


India; education; adolescent girls; future aspirations; gender attitudes; gender equity; power

