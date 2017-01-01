Abstract

BACKGROUND: Trauma survivors are at a high risk of developing mental health problems. Hence, mental help in the form of emergency psychology has to be availed in the aftermath of a traumatizing event. When studied in-depth, emergency psychology comprises protocols, strategies, and techniques that establish it as an interventional activity.



OBJECTIVE: The main of this review is to analyze how emergency psychology services are provided to people, to verify to what extent these interventions are homogeneous in the delivery methods and consequently, facilitate the creation of relevant measures. Consequently, the general view of emergency psychology is reviewed and analyzed to identify the protocols, guidelines, and strategies used.



METHODS: A search was done on the ScienceDirect, APA PsycINFO, Emerald, and Scopus databases for articles published from 1st January 2017 to 1st April 2022. The reference lists of the identified studies were also screened.



RESULTS: After the non-duplicate articles were removed and after filtering the articles according to inclusion criteria, 20 articles were included for the thematic analysis: nine research articles, 10 case study reports, and one randomized controlled trial (RCT). During the analysis, different aspects of emergency psychology were categorized: Responders, Crisis Management and Structure, and types of psychological interventions. This categorization led to the identification of protocols, guidelines, and strategies that can be placed in a sequence to give a general direction of how an emergency psychology intervention is supposed to be carried out.



CONCLUSIONS: The adopted protocols, guidelines and strategies may vary from one disaster management to another but the main goal will always remain the same.

Language: en