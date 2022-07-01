Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Early identification of older people at risk of falling is the cornerstone of fall prevention. Many fall prediction tools exist but their external validity is lacking. External validation is a prerequisite before application in clinical practice. Models developed with electronic health record (EHR) data are especially challenging because of the uncontrolled nature of routinely collected data. We aimed to externally validate our previously developed and published prediction model for falls, using a large cohort of community-dwelling older people derived from primary care EHR data.



DESIGN: Retrospective analysis of a prospective cohort drawn from EHR data. SETTING AND PARTICIPANTS: Pseudonymized EHR data were collected from individuals aged ≥65 years, who were enlisted in any of the participating 59 general practices between 2015 and 2020 in the Netherlands.



METHODS: Ten predictors were defined and obtained using the same methods as in the development study. The outcome was 1-year fall and was obtained from free text. Both reproducibility and transportability were evaluated. Model performance was assessed in terms of discrimination using the area under the receiver operating characteristic curve (ROC-AUC), and in terms of calibration, using calibration-in-the-large, calibration slope and calibration plots.



RESULTS: Among 39,342 older people, 5124 (13.4%) fell in the 1-year follow-up. The characteristics of the validation and the development cohorts were similar. ROC-AUCs of the validation and development cohort were 0.690 and 0.705, respectively. Calibration-in-the-large and calibration slope were 0.012 and 0.878, respectively. Calibration plots revealed overprediction for high-risk groups in a small number of individuals.



CONCLUSIONS AND IMPLICATIONS: Our previously developed prediction model for falls demonstrated good external validity by reproducing its predictive performance in the validation cohort. The implementation of this model in the primary care setting could be considered after impact assessment.

