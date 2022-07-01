Abstract

Posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and alcohol use disorder (AUD) often co-occur. This comorbidity negatively influences treatment outcomes, functioning, and quality of life. To better understand the relation between PTSD and AUD, research has begun to examine the influence of PTSD symptom clusters on alcohol-related problems. The current study is the first to analyze the associations between PTSD symptom clusters and alcohol consumption and AUD symptom severity in a treatment-seeking sample of Black/African American (AA) adults with co-occurring AUD and PTSD symptoms. Examination of these associations may help to facilitate greater recovery in this underserved population by identifying more precise targets for treatment. PTSD symptom clusters were identified from both the current 4-factor model identified in the DSM-5 and from a recently proposed 7-factor model. Participants were Black/AA adults (50.6% male) who endorsed trauma exposure and were seeking treatment for alcohol misuse. The majority (66%) were unemployed and almost half (45%) reported an income at or lower than $20,000. In the 4-factor model, results showed Cluster D symptoms of PTSD (i.e., negative alterations in cognitions and mood) were independently associated with alcohol consequences. Use of the 7-factor model, which divides Cluster D into symptoms of negative affect and anhedonia, further demonstrated that only anhedonic symptoms were independently associated with alcohol consequences. No symptom clusters were uniquely associated with alcohol consumption.



RESULTS suggest the absence of positive emotions, rather than the presence of negative emotions, are primarily associated with alcohol-related problems in a sample of trauma-exposed, Black/AA adults seeking treatment for alcohol misuse.

