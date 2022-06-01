Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Firearm-related injuries in America have been under increasing scrutiny over the last several years. Few studies have examined the burden of these injuries in the pediatric population. The objective of this study was to describe the incidence of firearm-related injuries in hospitalized pediatric patients in the United States and identify the risk factors associated with readmission in this young population.



METHODS: The Nationwide Readmission Database was examined from 2010 to 2017. Pediatric patients (aged ≤18 y) who survived their index hospitalization for any firearm injury were analyzed to determine incidence rate, case fatality rate, risk factors for 30-d readmission, and financial health care burden.



RESULTS: There were 35,753 pediatric firearm injuries (86.8% male) with an overall incidence rate of 10.49 (95% confidence interval [CI]: 9.26-11.71) per 100,000 pediatric hospitalizations. Adolescents aged >12 y had the highest incidence rate (60.51, 95% CI: 55.19-65.84). In-hospital mortality occurred in 1948 cases (5.5%), with higher case fatality rates in males. There were 1616 (5.7%) unplanned 30-d readmissions. Multivariate analysis showed abdominal firearm injuries (hazard ratio: 1.13, 95% CI: 1.03-1.24; P = 0.006) and longer length of stay (hazard ratio: 1.27, 95% CI: 1.04-1.55; P = 0.016) were associated with a greater risk of 30-d readmission. The median health care cost for firearm-related injuries was $36,535 (interquartile range: $19,802-$66,443), 22% of which was due to readmissions. Cost associated with 30-d readmissions was $7978 (interquartile range: $4305-$15,202).



CONCLUSIONS: Firearm-related injury is a major contributor to pediatric morbidity, mortality, and health care costs. Males are disproportionately affected by firearm injury, but females are more likely to require unplanned 30-d readmissions. Interventions should target female sex, injuries of suicidal intent, psychiatric comorbidities, prolonged index hospitalization, and abdominal injuries.

