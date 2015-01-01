SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Nakanishi M, Yamasaki S, Endo K, Ando S, Sakai M, Yoshii H, Nishida A. Psychiatry Res. 2022; 316: e114774.

(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.psychres.2022.114774

35963062

This study estimated the excess suicidal mortality during the COVID-19 pandemic in Japan. A Poisson regression model was used to assess the association between unemployment rates, expenditure for alcohol, eating out, and suicide, from January 2008 to March 2020. The excess suicidal mortality was assessed by applying the identified model to data from April 2020 to December 2021. The number of estimated excess deaths during COVID-19 was 3397 in men and 2390 in women. COVID-19 may have caused unprecedented psychological distress among people, owing to restricted social gatherings and prolonged uncertainties.


Suicide; Japan; Alcohol; Unemployment; COVID-19

