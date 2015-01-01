SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Huang H, Greven MA. Retin. Cases Brief Rep. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2022, Wolters Kluwer)

10.1097/ICB.0000000000001312

35963000

PURPOSE: To describe two cases of traumatic lens subluxation resulting from pickleball injury.

METHODS: Case series.

RESULTS: A 77-year-old man presented with worsening vision and was noted to have subluxation of his intraocular lens 10 days after being struck in the eye with a pickleball. The patient underwent a lens exchange with scleral fixation. A 76-year-old woman presented with blurry vision on the same day as her injury and was noted to have subluxation of her crystalline lens. She also underwent a lens insertion with scleral fixation. However, she experienced additional complications of postoperative cystoid macular edema and traumatic glaucoma.

CONCLUSION: We recommend increased use of eye protection in pickleball.


Language: en
