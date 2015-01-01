Abstract

PURPOSE: To describe two cases of traumatic lens subluxation resulting from pickleball injury.



METHODS: Case series.



RESULTS: A 77-year-old man presented with worsening vision and was noted to have subluxation of his intraocular lens 10 days after being struck in the eye with a pickleball. The patient underwent a lens exchange with scleral fixation. A 76-year-old woman presented with blurry vision on the same day as her injury and was noted to have subluxation of her crystalline lens. She also underwent a lens insertion with scleral fixation. However, she experienced additional complications of postoperative cystoid macular edema and traumatic glaucoma.



CONCLUSION: We recommend increased use of eye protection in pickleball.

