Abstract

Domestic violence is one of the frameworks of violence that is based on a social basis, and domestic violence includes violence by any member of the family against one of its members, such as the husband towards his wife, and the wife's violence towards her husband, as well as the parents' violence towards the children and also the violence of children against the fathers, and violence includes several Types of violence, including physical, verbal, sexual, intellectual and social violence. It appears through the research that there is a discrepancy in the cases of domestic violence against parents according to the administrative units in Diyala governorate, as the highest cases were recorded in Baquba district with the number of cases reaching (77), i.e. 53.5% of the total in the governorate. A case of violence as a result of the increase in the population size in Baquba district compared to the rest of the governorate's districts, as well as the economic and social changes therein, while the district of Kifri did not record any case of domestic violence against parents in it.

Language: ar