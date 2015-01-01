Abstract

Climate and its many weather manifestations can help explain annual variations in fatalities and casualty crashes. Part 1 of a 3-part series identifies the breadth of weather factors which collectively contribute to crash risk reviewing and consolidating relevant research. The series identifies the need for interventions in advance of and during certain weather events, providing pathways for further research. The key climate drivers for Victoria produce complex interactions forming short-term (hours, days, weeks) and long-term (months, years, decades) weather patterns that influence crash occurrence and their spatial and temporal distribution across the state. Although analysis of Victorian crash records found weather was involved in at least 10% of fatal and casualty crashes, this is considered under-estimated as many weather-related events are not recorded nor considered in crash analysis. Spatial distributions of annual and daily crashes show alignment with movement of weather patterns across Victoria observed in Bureau of Meteorology synoptic charts, particularly in relation to low pressure systems and troughs, duration of damp pavement conditions, suddenly changing/unseasonal events, and periods of extreme heat and cold. Understanding how climate influences variations in crash occurrence can be used to develop appropriate strategies to improve road safety and help reach the target of zero deaths.

