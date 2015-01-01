Abstract

It is not just a rail driver but a "system" that drives a train and network controllers apply non-technical skills to facilitate their role as part of a team. However, because of siloed and distributed working, scenarios exist where network controllers may inadvertently increase operational safety risks. The aim of this study was to generate a better understanding of non-technical skill application in network controllers by identifying which skills and behaviours were associated with problematic ways of working, and which abilities were used to address error-producing scenarios, and thereby reduce risk. Use of a scenario technique and behavioural markers analysis of 61 scenarios generated from 55 network controllers in 8 organisations across Australia and New Zealand revealed a large and diverse application of non-technical skills. Careful consideration must be given to the way in which deficiencies in abilities and skills are addressed. Future research directions are given.

