Abstract

BACKGROUND: While lifetime history of traumatic brain injury (TBI) is associated with increased risk of disabilities, little is known about disability and TBI among Appalachian and other rural residents. This study aimed to examine if the relationship between lifetime history of TBI with loss of consciousness (LOC) and disability differs by location of living (Appalachian vs. non-Appalachian; rural vs. urban).



METHODS: We obtained data on lifetime history of TBI with LOC, location of living, and six sources of disability (auditory, visual, cognitive, mobility, self-care related, and independent living-related impairments) from the 2016-2019 Ohio Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System. We modeled the disability outcomes with Appalachian living (or rural living), lifetime history of TBI with LOC, and their interaction as independent variables.



RESULTS: Of the 16,941 respondents included, 16.9% had a lifetime history of TBI with LOC, 19.5% were Appalachian residents and 22.9% were rural residents. Among Appalachian residents, 56.1% lived in a rural area. Appalachian (ARR = 1.92; 95%CI = 1.71-2.13) and rural residents (ARR = 1.87; 95%CI = 1.69-2.06) who had a lifetime history of TBI with LOC were at greater risk for having any disability compared to non-Appalachian and urban residents without lifetime history of TBI with LOC, respectively.



CONCLUSIONS: Appalachian and rural living and lifetime history of TBI with LOC are risk factors for disability. Future research and health policies should address mechanisms for this risk as well as access to healthcare services following a TBI among Appalachian and rural residents.

