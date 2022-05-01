Abstract

The aim of the study was to compare incidences and types of injury incurred between e-scooter crashes and bicycle crashes. This retrospective study included all victims of e-scooter crashes who were treated in the department of oral and maxillofacial surgery during a 12-months interval.A comparison was made with a cohort of patients who underwent bicycle crashes. Study parameters included type of fracture, soft tissue and dental affection, necessity of inpatient or outpatient treatment, the use of helmets, and the time of admission. In total, 400 patients were included. Of these 40 had suffered a crash on an e-scooter and 360 on a bicycle. Descriptive statistics showed a low helmet-wearing rate among cyclists (16.1% of recorded cases), with no helmet wearing recorded among e-scooter users. E-scooter-related crashes showed a higher rate of facial soft-tissue injuries (77.5%, p = 0.049) than among cyclists (61.7%), as well as a higher rate of dental injuries (27.5%, p = 0.017) compared with the bicycle cohort (13.3%). Facial fractures were also more common in the e-scooter cohort (45% vs 25.8%, p = 0.010). Admission was typically at the weekend - in the afternoon for the bicycle cohort and in the evening and at night for the e-scooter cohort. As a consequence of the fact that e-scooter riders seem to have an increased risk of facial injuries, it seems that an awareness campaign might be necessary to encourage helmet usage and to persuade intoxicated persons to use public transportation instead.

