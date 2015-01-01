|
Krausz RM, Westenberg JN, Meyer M, Choi F. Lancet Psychiatry 2022; 9(9): 699-700.
The fentanyl-dominated recreational drug supply and the rapid rise of overdose deaths is unfortunately not the endpoint in the evolution of the North American drug market. Non-fentanyl-derived ultrapotent synthetic opioids that are several times more potent than fentanyl, such as nitazenes, are being increasingly detected in Canada and the USA. Despite having similar (and often more acute) physiological effects to heroin, these novel psychoactive substances are not well characterised, and there is little understanding of an effective treatment approach. Moreover, these new ultrapotent synthetic substances are being rapidly produced in so-called homegrown laboratories using legal and easily available precursors. Production can be established anywhere, thereby avoiding global trafficking routes, partly as an adaptation to border closures in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. These developments will challenge nearly all existing harm-reduction and treatment options, from reversing overdoses with the appropriate naloxone response to retention in opioid agonist treatment programmes, underscoring the importance of proactively collecting evidence and adjusting our health-care systems.
