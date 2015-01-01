SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Bjork JM, Perrin PB, Plonski PE, Vassileva J, Goetz LL. NeuroRehabilitation 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, IOS Press)

DOI

10.3233/NRE-220115

PMID

35964209

Abstract

BACKGROUND: Low Quality of Life (QoL) in persons with paraplegia may stem from impulsive behaviors. Impulsivity in persons with paraplegia and persistently low QoL has seldom been probed but could be targeted with cognitive behavioral therapies.

OBJECTIVE: Determine how task-assessed and self-report impulsivity relate to quality of life (QoL) in adults with paraplegia.

METHODS: In a preliminary study, 33 adults with paraplegia after traumatic SCI were administered verbal interviews on QoL from the PROMIS item bank at baseline and at six-month follow-up, along with several computerized metrics of impulsivity at baseline.

RESULTS: A cluster of (n = 10) participants characterized by high levels of negative affect and low levels of resilience and life satisfaction across both baseline and follow-up showed significantly greater negative urgency impulsivity (p = 0.007) as well as significantly lower mindfulness and self-care in some domains (all p = 0.05), compared to the cluster of participants (n = 23) who showed higher life satisfaction and resilience. Behavioral metrics of delay discounting and rapid-response (motoric) impulsivity did not significantly differ (all p >  0.05) between the two clusters of participants.

CONCLUSIONS: These data suggest that novel interventions that reduce trait impulsivity in other disorders could be applied to potentially reduce risk for reduced self-care and QoL in individuals with paraplegia.


Language: en

Keywords

impulsivity; spinal cord injury; quality of life; Paraplegia

