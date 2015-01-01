|
Citation
|
Baggio S, Nsingi N, Kanani A, Bourqui L, Graglia M, Thélin R. Swiss Med. Wkly. 2022; 152: w30207.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, EMH Swiss Medical Publishers)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35964309
|
Abstract
|
AIMS OF THE STUDY: Suicide is one of the leading causes of death in young people. Therefore, suicide prevention in this age group is a public health priority. There is increasing evidence of the efficacy of suicide prevention programmes, but robust empirical studies are still needed. More precisely, data are needed for school-aged children, brief interventions and distal outcomes such as psychological distress or suicidal thoughts. In addition, to our knowledge, no study has yet scientifically evaluated a brief universal suicide prevention programme in Switzerland. This study investigated the efficacy and acceptability of a brief universal suicide prevention programme for school-aged youths. Primary outcomes included knowledge on suicide, perceived suicide awareness and knowledge of help-seeking resources. Secondary outcomes included acceptability coping skills, suicide-related behaviours and psychological distress.
Language: en