Abstract

OBJECTIVEs This study examined the structural relationship between parents' negative parenting attitude, covert narcissism, relationship addiction tendency, and dating violence behavior perceived by university students and identified the paths of major variables that directly or indirectly affect the occurrence and maintenance of dating violence.



Methods An online survey was conducted from February 26 to March 15, 2021, targeting 479 college students from four-year universities across the country, and the data were used for analysis. Descriptive statistical analysis, correlation analysis, frequency analysis, and reliability analysis were conducted with the use of SPSS 25.0 and Amos 25.0 programs. Mediating effect verification was conducted through confirmatory factor analysis, path analysis, and path decomposition in order to analyze structural relationships.



Results First, it was found that the higher the negative parenting attitude, the higher the effect on the perpetration of dating violence, and it was verified that the negative parenting attitude and dating violence were closely related. Second, as a result of examining whether expressive narcissism plays a mediating role in the effect of parents' negative parenting attitudes perceived by college students on dating violence, no significant mediating effect of expressive narcissism was confirmed. Third, relationship addiction tendency was found to play a mediating role in the effect of negative parenting attitudes perceived by college students on the behavior of perpetrators of dating violence.



Conclusions This study integratedly analyzed the variables between covert narcissism and relationship addiction, which are individual internal variables, in the relationship between the negative parenting attitudes of parents and the dating violence perpetrators perceived by college students. Through this, it is meaningful in that it provided the basis for preventing dating violence in advance.





목적 본 연구에서는 대학생이 지각한 부모의 부정적 양육 태도, 내현적 자기애, 관계중독 성향, 데이트폭력 가해 행동 간 구조적 관계를 살펴보고 이를 통해 데이트폭력 발생과 유지에 직⋅간접적으로 영향을 미치는 주요한 변인들의 경로를 규명하였다.





방법 전국에 소재한 4년제 대학교 대학생 479명을 대상으로 2021년 2월 26일부터 3월 15일까지 온라인 설문조사를 실시하였고, 자료를 분석에 사용하였다. 분석 방법은 SPSS 25.0과 Amos 25.0 프로그램을 활용하여 기술 통계분석 및 상관분석, 빈도분석, 신뢰도 분석을 실시하였으며, 구조적 관계를 분석하기 위하여 확인적 요인분석, 경로 분석, 경로분해를 통한 매개효과검증을 실시하였다.



결과 첫째, 부정적 양육 태도가 높을수록 데이트폭력 가해에 미치는 영향도 높아지는 것으로 파악되어 부정적 양육 태도와 데이트폭력이 밀접한 연관이 있는 것으로 검증되었다. 둘째, 대학생이 지각한 부모의 부정적 양육 태도가 데이트폭력 가해 행동에 미치는 영향에서 내현적 자기애 성향이 매개역할을 하는지 살펴본 결과, 내현적 자기애 성향의 유의한 매개효과가 확인되지 않았다. 셋째, 대학생이 지각한 부모의 부정적 양육 태도가 데이트폭력 가해 행동에 미치는 영향에서 관계중독 성향은 매개역할을 하는 것으로 나타났다.



결론 본 연구는 대학생이 지각한 부모의 부정적 양육 태도와 데이트폭력 가해 행동의 관계에서 개인 내적 변인인 내현적 자기애와 관계중독 성향 간의 변인을 통합적으로 분석하였다. 이를 통해 데이트폭력 가해 행동을 사전에 예방할 수 있는 근거를 제시하였다는데 그 의의가 있다.

