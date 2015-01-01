Abstract

In order to explore the influence of the general layout parameters of the child restraint system on the evaluation index of child injury in a frontal impact, and to explore the general layout plan that can minimize the child's injury, this paper selects an I-Size child safety seat that meets the ECE R44 regulations as the research object, in accordance with the ECE R129 regulations, uses the Q3 child dummy to perform a frontal impact sled test on it, and record the test results. On this basis, a simulation concept model of the child safety seat is established, and the parameter combination of the seat back angle and cushion angle and the parameters of the five-point seat belt exit position are studied, and the overall layout design scheme with the best child protection performance is obtained.

Language: en