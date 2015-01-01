Abstract

To demonstrate the effect of body posture on the occupant dynamic response under a spacecraft high-level re-entry acceleration overload, seat-dummy system models with typical body positions, including supine and lying positions, are established in this study using Pro-E and HyperWorks software. A Human Model for Safety (HUMOS version II) dummy was used in the model. Seat-dummy system models were calibrated and validated according to actual centrifugal test data. The effect of body posture on the overload response of key body organs, including the heart, lung, diaphragm, liver, and abdominal viscera are demonstrated and analyzed under a high-level acceleration overload (a peak value of 6.4 g as input). Simulation results show that the displacement and deformation of the diaphragm are the most important factors affecting human tolerance to re-entry overload. The acting force of the diaphragm from other organs' inertial reaction in supine position is larger than that in the lying position. Therefore, spacecraft designers should focus more on the mechanical status of human internal organs and provide a body posture for better protection of the crew during spacecraft re-entry.

