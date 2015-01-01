Abstract

A collaborative optimisation method for the lightweight and crashworthiness of the cab structure is proposed using mixed variable screening, approximate models, multi-objective optimisation and ideal point methods. First, modal and stiffness analyses of the cab model are built. Three impact simulation model of cab are established and verified via ECE R29-02 regulation tests. Subsequently, front impact, front pillar impact, and roof strength model are established following ECE R29-03, which is more stringent than the ECE R29-02. However, the result of the front pillar impact of the cab does not meet the requirements of the ECE R29-03. Several improved A-pillar structures are proposed, among which reinforced rib structure can effectively enhance the occupant's living space. Then, 18 thickness and 4 material variables are selected as design variables based on the mixed variable screening method. Different approximate models are established for performance responses. The results show that the second-order response surface model has high fitting accuracy in the cab modal and bending and torsional stiffness performance, while the Kriging model has high fitting accuracy in the crashworthiness indicators of the cab. Finally, the multi-objective lightweight and crashworthiness collaborative optimisation of the cab are conducted. Compared with the initial model, the crashworthiness of the optimal cab model is improved and the mass is reduced by 27.1 kg.

