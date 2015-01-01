|
Citation
|
Jelínek J, Růžička M, Alžběta K. Int. J. Crashworthiness 2022; 27(4): 1067-1074.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
This work follows up previous work regarding the virtual simulation of the presented solution. It is based on experience gained in the Active Lateral Impact Simulator (ALIS) project and describes complete process. The main focus has been given to the fine-tuning of the boundary conditions and loading of the system in order to ensure correct biomechanical loads.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
ALIS; biomechanical loads; Crash test; design of experiment; DYCOT; finite element method