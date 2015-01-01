SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Zhou W, Qiu Z, Wang F, Wei L, Langari R. Int. J. Crashworthiness 2022; 27(4): 1111-1117.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/13588265.2021.1909838

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

This paper addresses a hybrid approach for evaluating the risk of vehicle failure modes based on Vlsekriterijumska optimizacija I KOmpromisno Resenje (VIKOR), Analytic Hierarchy Process (AHP) and maintenance data under fuzzy environment. Firstly, the failure modes and risk criteria are decided by expert team according to their experience and maintenance data. Secondly, the weights of risk criteria are determined by using AHP under fuzzy environment. Finally, the ranking of alternatives are presented by employing VIKOR method. In the end, the effectiveness of the proposed hybrid scheme is demonstrated by conducting a case study involving a vehicle type of Hyundai. Besides, a sensitivity analysis is performed to validate the obtained results. To sum up, our numerical analyses indicate that the proposed hybrid method can effectively assist enterprises and researchers in evaluating the risk of vehicle failure modes and improve vehicle safety.


Language: en

Keywords

fuzzy environment; risk criteria; Risk evaluation; sensitivity analysis; VIKOR

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print