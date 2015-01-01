Abstract

This paper addresses a hybrid approach for evaluating the risk of vehicle failure modes based on Vlsekriterijumska optimizacija I KOmpromisno Resenje (VIKOR), Analytic Hierarchy Process (AHP) and maintenance data under fuzzy environment. Firstly, the failure modes and risk criteria are decided by expert team according to their experience and maintenance data. Secondly, the weights of risk criteria are determined by using AHP under fuzzy environment. Finally, the ranking of alternatives are presented by employing VIKOR method. In the end, the effectiveness of the proposed hybrid scheme is demonstrated by conducting a case study involving a vehicle type of Hyundai. Besides, a sensitivity analysis is performed to validate the obtained results. To sum up, our numerical analyses indicate that the proposed hybrid method can effectively assist enterprises and researchers in evaluating the risk of vehicle failure modes and improve vehicle safety.

