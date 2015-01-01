Abstract

Detection of damage due to impact in an isotropic structure like metal, its alloys, etc. is an easy task but in the case of fibre reinforced polymer matrix composite structures, it becomes one of the critical factors which cannot be tolerated to use this structure extensively. Metals are usually ductile in nature as they can absorb more energy but in case of composite it is different; impact in composite reduces the structural strength. Most of the composite are brittle in nature. Composite can absorb energy in elastic deformation but not via plastic deformation. So it becomes important to consider the impact loading and influence of parameters to improve the damage resistance of composite structures in many applications like automobiles, aerospace, defense, etc. This paper presents the pivotal reviews of the previously published literature regarding the influence of parameters, damage mechanisms, enhancement of damage resistance of various composites. Firstly this paper briefly reviews the approach of analysis and the influence of stacking sequence on failure of the composite. Following this, the compendium review of other parameters for improvement of low velocity impact resistance specifically different constituents materials, geometrical factors, self-healing, bio-composites, off-centre loading and angle impact that influences the structural behaviour of different composites under the impact loading is briefly discussed. This review further discusses the different factors to be considered to enhance the impact damage resistance of fibre reinforced polymer matrix composites and concludes with future work discussion.

