Yu J, Fairbairn CE, Gurrieri L, Caumiant EP. Addiction 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2022, John Wiley and Sons)
Background and aims Transdermal alcohol sensors carry immense promise for the continuous assessment of drinking but are inconsistent in detecting more fine-grained indicators of alcohol consumption. Prior studies examining associations between transdermal alcohol concentration (TAC) and blood/breath alcohol concentration (BAC) have yielded highly variable correlations and lag times. The current review aimed to synthesize transdermal validation studies, aggregating results from more than three decades of research to characterize the validity of transdermal sensors for assessing alcohol consumption.
Alcohol biosensors; blood alcohol concentration; body location; meta-analysis; temporal sensitivity; transdermal; validation