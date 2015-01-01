Abstract

Background

Xylazine is an animal tranquilizer increasingly detected in those who have died of an opioid overdose in Philadelphia, PA and elsewhere. Despite an increasing presence of xylazine in the local fentanyl/heroin drug market and its association with ulcers, there are few perspectives about xylazine from people who use drugs and no data about the utility of a hypothetical xylazine test strip.

Methods

Between January to May 2021 in Philadelphia, PA, people who used fentanyl/heroin and had previously used fentanyl test strips were queried about xylazine and hypothetical xylazine test strips. Interviews were transcribed and analysis was conducted via conventional content analysis.

Results

Participants (7 spontaneously, 6 after probing, n = 13) discussed "tranq" (i.e., xylazine) in the fentanyl/heroin supply. None enjoyed tranq or wanted it in their fentanyl/heroin. Participants suspected xylazine saturation of the fentanyl/heroin market, disliked the sensation of the drug, and had safety concerns about xylazine exposure. Participants did not indicate concerns about overdose. All were interested in hypothetical xylazine test strips. While previous literature indicates that some people enjoy tranq in their fentanyl/heroin, our findings differed, with participants expressing concern about the consequences of undesired exposure. The interest expressed for xylazine test strips by people who use fentanyl/heroin is an important opportunity to center their voices in the development of innovations designed to mitigate the harms of unwanted adulterant exposure.

Conclusions

In the present study, people who use fentanyl/heroin indicated an interest to test their drug for the presence of xylazine prior to use.

