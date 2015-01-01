Abstract

This article aims to shed some light on the high consumption of alcohol and drugs among seasonal employees at ski resorts, as well as the hedonistic social interactions and lifestyles adopted by these employees. Specifically, the consumption of alcohol, cannabis and other illicit substances among employees of ski resorts has been evaluated. A total of 86 people participated, answering a questionnaire on consumption, social aspects and working aspects. The results showed that, compared to the general population, employees of the ski resorts in this area have a higher, more harmful, and addictive consumption of alcohol, cannabis and other illicit substances. 65% of the participants in this study use a substance classified as illegal, 64% use cannabis regularly and 36% use other illegal substances other than cannabis on a regular basis. The prevalence of consumption was higher among employees who work there during the entire season than those who only work on weekends and holidays. It was also higher among men, among those with a lower educational level, and among those who live with colleagues.



===



Este artículo pretende esclarecer sobre el elevado consumo de alcohol y drogas entre los empleados de temporada de las estaciones de esquí, así como las interacciones sociales hedonistas y los estilos de vida adoptados por dichos empleados. Concretamente, se ha evaluado el consumo de alcohol, cannabis y otras sustancias ilícitas entre los empleados de las estaciones de esquí. Participaron 86 personas que respondieron un cuestionario sobre consumo, aspectos sociales y aspectos laborales. El 65% de los participantes de este estudio consumía alguna sustancia clasifi­cada como ilegal, el 64% consumía cannabis de forma habitual y un 36% consumía otras sustancias ilícitas distintas al cannabis de forma habitual. La prevalencia de consumo fue mayor entre los empleados que trabajan la temporada que aquellos que solo trabajan los fines de semana y días festivos, entre los hombres, entre aquellos con un nivel de estudios inferior, y entre aquellos que compartían piso. En comparación con la población general, los empleados de las estaciones de esquí tienen un consumo más elevado, más perjudicial y adictivo de alcohol, cannabis y otras sustancias ilícitas.

Language: es