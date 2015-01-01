|
Lalaouna Domínguez A, Sanchez XC, Valle AA. Salud Drogas 2022; 22(1): 67-78.
Calidad de vida, riesgos psicosociales y consumo de alcohol y drogas en los trabajadores de las estaciones de esquí
(Copyright © 2022)
PMID
Abstract
|
This article aims to shed some light on the high consumption of alcohol and drugs among seasonal employees at ski resorts, as well as the hedonistic social interactions and lifestyles adopted by these employees. Specifically, the consumption of alcohol, cannabis and other illicit substances among employees of ski resorts has been evaluated. A total of 86 people participated, answering a questionnaire on consumption, social aspects and working aspects. The results showed that, compared to the general population, employees of the ski resorts in this area have a higher, more harmful, and addictive consumption of alcohol, cannabis and other illicit substances. 65% of the participants in this study use a substance classified as illegal, 64% use cannabis regularly and 36% use other illegal substances other than cannabis on a regular basis. The prevalence of consumption was higher among employees who work there during the entire season than those who only work on weekends and holidays. It was also higher among men, among those with a lower educational level, and among those who live with colleagues.
Language: es