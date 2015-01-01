|
Rojas-Solís JL, Romero-Méndez CA. Salud Drogas 2022; 22(1): 132-151.
Violencia en el noviazgo: análisis sobre su direccionalidad, percepción, aceptación, consideración de gravedad y búsqueda de apoyo
Bidirectionality of dating violence is an issue that still requires more study in order to better understanding, therefore this research aimed to describe the direction, self-perception, acceptance and seriousness of violent behaviors, as well as help-seeking by adolescents in case of experiencing violence in their relationship. 785 Mexican adolescents between the ages of 13 and 19 participated. The results highlighted a higher prevalence of bidirectional violence and a low percentage of adolescents perceive themselves as victims and perpetrators of violence. Besides, it should be noted that isolation control and severe direct violence were more accepted by men compared to women, while indirect verbal, isolation control and severe direct violence were considered more serious by women than by men. Finally, it was identified that the mother is usually the main support network for both sexes, although women, with a profile of only victims of violence and bidirectional violence, pointed out to their friends. In conclusion, it is necessary to continue delving into the aspects addressed in the bidirectional nature of violence and the search for support, all for the sake of actions more contextualized to the problem.
Language: es