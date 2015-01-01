Abstract

Bidirectionality of dating violence is an issue that still requires more study in order to better understanding, therefore this research aimed to describe the direction, self-perception, acceptance and seriousness of violent behaviors, as well as help-seeking by adolescents in case of experiencing violence in their relationship. 785 Mexican adolescents between the ages of 13 and 19 participated. The results highlighted a higher prevalence of bidirectional violence and a low percentage of adolescents perceive themselves as victims and perpetrators of violence. Besides, it should be noted that isolation control and severe direct violence were more accepted by men compared to women, while indirect verbal, isolation control and severe direct violence were considered more serious by women than by men. Finally, it was identified that the mother is usually the main support network for both sexes, although women, with a profile of only victims of violence and bidirectional violence, pointed out to their friends. In conclusion, it is necessary to continue delving into the aspects addressed in the bidirectional nature of violence and the search for support, all for the sake of actions more contextualized to the problem.



===



La bidireccionalidad de la violencia en el noviazgo es un aspecto que aún requiere de profundización en su estudio, por ello la presente investigación se encaminó a describir la dirección, percepción, aceptación y consideración de gravedad de las conductas violentas, así como a la identificación de los principales recursos de apoyo a los cuales los y las adolescentes acuden en caso de vivir violencia en su relación de pareja. Participaron 785 adolescentes mexica­nos con edades entre los 13 y 19 años. Los resultados destacan una mayor prevalencia de violencia bidireccional y que un bajo porcentaje de los y las adolescentes se perciben como víctimas y perpetradores de violencia. Así mismo, es preciso señalar que la violencia de tipo control aislamiento y directa severa fueron mayormente aceptadas por varones en comparación con las mujeres, mientras que la violencia indirecta verbal, control aislamiento y directa severa fueron consideradas más graves por mujeres que por varones. Por último, se identificó que las progenitoras suelen ser las principales redes de apoyo para ambos sexos, aunque las mujeres, con perfil de solo víctimas de violencia y bidireccionales, señalaron a las amigas. En conclusión, resulta necesario seguir profundizando en los as­pectos abordados en la bidireccionalidad de la violencia y la búsqueda de apoyo, todo ello en aras de acciones más contextualizadas a la problemática.

Language: es