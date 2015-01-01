SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Wagner K. Interpretation 2022; 76(3): 235-245.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Union Presbyterian Seminary, Publisher SAGE Publishing)

DOI

10.1177/00209643221096132

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Gun violence is on the rise and a constant reality in the United States. Due to its breadth, volume, and complexity, the trauma of gun violence is a challenge for preachers to address from the pulpit. However, preachers cannot afford to ignore this traumatic reality due to our theological mandate to care for the (wounded) body of Christ and address the lingering effects of trauma. This article considers the traumatic impact of gun violence in the U.S. and offers guidance and encouragement for both trauma-responsive and trauma-aware preaching.


Language: en

Keywords

Gun; Gun Violence; Homiletics; Mass Violence; Preaching; Trauma; Trauma-aware; Trauma-responsive

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print