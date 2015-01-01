Abstract

Gun violence is on the rise and a constant reality in the United States. Due to its breadth, volume, and complexity, the trauma of gun violence is a challenge for preachers to address from the pulpit. However, preachers cannot afford to ignore this traumatic reality due to our theological mandate to care for the (wounded) body of Christ and address the lingering effects of trauma. This article considers the traumatic impact of gun violence in the U.S. and offers guidance and encouragement for both trauma-responsive and trauma-aware preaching.

