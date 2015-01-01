Abstract

This study examines the associations between childhood trauma experiences and filial piety among young adults in the context of life course parent-child relationships. Data collection was performed by an online survey that included 483 university students samples from Turkey.



RESULTS showed that the stronger the filial piety expressed by young adults, the lower their likelihood of being exposed to childhood trauma experiences. In addition, when some sociodemographic variables were controlled, physical and emotional neglect and sexual abuse decreased the level of filial piety.



FINDINGS were discussed by taking a life course approach to investigate parent-child relationships. Young adults' attitudes toward caring for their parents when they get older are influenced by their early relationships with their parents. This study provided a perspective and recommendations for social workers working in various welfare fields. Future researches, should evaluate the parent-child relationship in other life periods. Also, intervention practices on parent-child relationship should be developed and effectiveness should be tested.

Language: en