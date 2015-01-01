|
Özmete E, Pak M. J. Soc. Serv. Res. 2022; 48(4): 561-576.
This study examines the associations between childhood trauma experiences and filial piety among young adults in the context of life course parent-child relationships. Data collection was performed by an online survey that included 483 university students samples from Turkey.
abuse; childhood trauma experiences; Filial piety; life course perspective; neglect; parent–child relationships