Citation
Cooley M, Krysik J. Child Adolesc. Soc. Work J. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Abstract
A considerable number of children and families are impacted by child welfare services each year due to suspected or substantiated child abuse and neglect. An estimated 3,145,000 children experienced a child protective investigation or an alternative response in 2020, and 618,000 were identified as victims of maltreatment (US Department of Health & Human Services [USDHHS], 2022). Children enter foster care when the abuse and neglect they experience is deemed too severe for them to live in their homes. Some 407,493 children entered foster care during 2020 (USDHHS, 2021). Children are most frequently removed from their parents due to neglect (64%), parental drug use (35%), caretaker inability to cope (13%), and physical abuse (13%; USDHHS, 2021). Upon removal, most children are placed with a relative/kin foster care home (34%) or a non-relative foster family home (45%; USDHHS, 2021)
