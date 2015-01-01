Abstract

This study sets out to extend the use of blink rate and pupil size to the assessment of cognitive load of completing common automotive manufacturing tasks. Nonoptimal cognitive load is detrimental to safety. Existing occupational ergonomics approaches come short of measuring dynamic changes in cognitive load during complex assembling tasks. Cognitive demand was manipulated by having participants complete two versions of the n-back task (easy, hard). Two durations of the physical task were also considered (short, long). Pupil size and blink rate increased under greater cognitive task demand. High cognitive load also resulted in longer task completion times, and higher ratings of mental and temporal demand, and effort. This exploratory study offers relevant insights on the use of ocular metrics for cognitive load assessment in occupational ergonomics. While the existing eye-tracking technology may yet limit their adoption in the field, they offer advantages over the more popular expert-based and self-reported techniques in measuring changes in cognitive load during dynamic tasks.

Language: en