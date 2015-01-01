Abstract

With the rapid development of intelligent transportation, more and more vehicles are equipped with intelligent traffic sign recognition systems, which can reduce the potential safety hazards caused by human cognitive errors. Therefore, a more safe and reliable traffic sign recognition system is the demand of drivers, and it is also the research hotspot of current automobile manufacturers. However, the pictures taken by the actual driving car are inevitably distorted and blurred. In addition, there are external uncontrollable factors, such as the impact of bad weather, which make the research of traffic sign recognition system face many difficulties, and the practical application is far from mature. In order to solve the above challenges, this paper proposes a Yolo model for traffic sign recognition. Firstly, the traffic signs are roughly divided into several categories and then preprocessed according to the characteristics of various types of signs. The processed pictures are input into the optimized convolutional neural network to subdivide the categories to obtain the specific categories. Finally, the proposed recognition algorithm is tested with the data set based on the German traffic sign recognition standard and compared with other baseline algorithms. The results show that the algorithm greatly improves the running speed on the basis of ensuring a high classification accuracy and is more suitable for traffic sign recognition system.

Language: en