Abstract

Due to Coronavirus diseases in 2020, all the countries departed into lockdown to combat the spread of the pandemic situation. Schools and institutions remain closed and students' screen time surged. The classes for the students are moved to the digital platform which leads to an increase in social media usage. Many children had become sufferers of cyber harassment which includes threatening comments on young students, sexual torture through a digital platform, people insulting one another, and the use of fake accounts to harass others. The rising effort on automated cyber harassment detection utilizes many AI-related components Natural language processing techniques and machine learning approaches. Though machine learning models using different algorithms fail to converge with higher accuracy, it is much more important to use significant natural language processes and efficient classifiers to detect cyberbullying comments on social media. In this proposed work, the lexical meaning of the text is analysed by the conventional scheme and the word order of the text is performed by the Fast Text model to improve the computational efficacy of the model. The intention of the text is analysed by various feature extraction methods. The score for intention detection is calculated using the frequency of words with a bully-victim participation score. Finally, the proposed model's performance is measured by different evaluation metrics which illustrate that the accuracy of the model is higher than many other existing classification methods. The error rate is lesser for the detection model.

