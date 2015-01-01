Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Although risk factors for excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) have been reported, there are still few cohort-based predictive models for EDS in Parkinson's disease (PD). This 1-year longitudinal study aimed to develop a predictive model of EDS in patients with PD using a nomogram and machine learning (ML).



MATERIALS AND METHODS: A total of 995 patients with PD without EDS were included, and clinical data during the baseline period were recorded, which included basic information as well as motor and non-motor symptoms. One year later, the presence of EDS in this population was re-evaluated. First, the baseline characteristics of patients with PD with or without EDS were analyzed. Furthermore, a Cox proportional risk regression model and XGBoost ML were used to construct a prediction model of EDS in PD.



RESULTS: At the 1-year follow-up, EDS occurred in 260 of 995 patients with PD (26.13%). Baseline features analysis showed that EDS correlated significantly with age, age of onset (AOO), hypertension, freezing of gait (FOG). In the Cox proportional risk regression model, we included high body mass index (BMI), late AOO, low motor score on the 39-item Parkinson's Disease Questionnaire (PDQ-39), low orientation score on the Mini-Mental State Examination (MMSE), and absence of FOG. Kaplan-Meier survival curves showed that the survival prognosis of patients with PD in the high-risk group was significantly worse than that in the low-risk group. XGBoost demonstrated that BMI, AOO, PDQ-39 motor score, MMSE orientation score, and FOG contributed to the model to different degrees, in decreasing order of importance, and the overall accuracy of the model was 71.86% after testing.



CONCLUSION: In this study, we showed that risk factors for EDS in patients with PD include high BMI, late AOO, a low motor score of PDQ-39, low orientation score of MMSE, and lack of FOG, and their importance decreased in turn. Our model can predict EDS in PD with relative effectivity and accuracy.

Language: en