Citation
de Filippis R, Menculini G, D'Angelo M, Carbone EA, Tortorella A, De Fazio P, Steardo LJ. Front. Psychiatry 2022; 13: e953621.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Frontiers Media)
DOI
PMID
35966460
PMCID
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: Dissociative symptoms have been recently related to bipolar disorder (BD) symptomatology. Moreover, the disease burden carries on a share of perceived self-stigma that amplifies the BD impairment. Internalized stigma and dissociative symptoms often seem overlapping, leading toward common outcomes, with reduced treatment seeking and poor adherence. We hypothesize a potential relationship between dissociation and self-stigma in patients suffering from BD.
Language: en
Keywords
mental health; trauma; psychopathology; dissociation; quality of life; bipolar disorder; internalized stigma; mood disorders