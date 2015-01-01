|
Citation
|
Andersson H, Aspeqvist E, Dahlström, Svedin CG, Jonsson LS, Landberg, Zetterqvist M. Front. Psychiatry 2022; 13: e897081.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Frontiers Media)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35966492
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Nonsuicidal self-injury (NSSI) is common in adolescents. Emotion dysregulation has been identified as a core mechanism in the development and maintenance of NSSI and it is therefore an important target when addressing NSSI. The pathogenic connection between different kinds of childhood abuse, difficulties in emotion regulation and NSSI needs further investigation. The objective of this study was to examine whether difficulties with emotion regulation and trauma symptoms, separately and together, mediate the relationships between sexual, physical and emotional abuse and NSSI.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
trauma; nonsuicidal self-injury; emotional abuse; childhood abuse; emotional dysregulation; mediation; physical abuse; sexual abuse