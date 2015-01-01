|
Citation
Flor M, Ortuño A, Guirao B. Front. Psychol. 2022; 13: e951258.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Frontiers Research Foundation)
DOI
PMID
35967705
PMCID
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: The transport and mobility sector is experiencing profound transformations. These changes are mainly due to: environmental awareness, the increase in the population of large urban areas and the size of cities, the aging of the population and the emergence of relevant technological innovations that have changed consumption habits, such as electronic commerce or the sharing economy. The introduction of new services such as Uber or Cabify is transforming urban and metropolitan mobility, which has to adapt to this new scenario and the very concept of mobility.
Language: en
Keywords
injuries; road safety; public transport; ride-hailing; traffic fatalities