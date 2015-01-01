Abstract

This study empirically tested the relationship between sub-dimensions of employees' lean construction (LC) competence and construction safety performance (SP), while incorporating organizational LC competence as a mediator. Data was collected from 710 employees on 300 construction projects. The hypothesis model was validated using multiple regression analysis. The results show that employees' cognitive competence can positively influence construction SP both directly and indirectly via organizational LC competence. However, employees' social competence had a direct negative effect on construction SP, but it can have an indirect positive effect on construction SP via organizational LC competence. Coincidentally, employees' continuous improvement competence had no direct effect on construction SP, but it can have an indirect positive impact via organizational LC competence. This paper clarifies the definition of LC competence and empirically validates its influence on construction SP, enriching LC management theory and guiding managers on how to improve construction SP in LC practice.

