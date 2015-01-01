SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Xu R, Luo F, Chen G, Zhou F. Int. J. Occup. Safety Ergonomics 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2022, Centralny Instytut Ochrony Pracy - Państwowy Instytut Badawczy, Publisher Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

10.1080/10803548.2022.2095778

35969595

Online reviews may influence unsafe acts and are significant in the context of big data. This study acquired online reviews related to air traffic control from social media websites. The word frequency statistics and coding of negative comments were taken to mine risk factors. Combined with the human factors analysis and classification system (HFACS), a conceptual model of the risk factors associated with the unsafe acts of air traffic controllers (ATCers) was constructed. The results indicate that the frequency of risk factors in online reviews, ranked from high to low, is organizational influences, ATCers' adverse states, environmental factors and unsafe supervision. Organizational influences, environmental factors and unsafe supervision indirectly affect the unsafe acts through the ATCers' adverse states. It is demonstrated that the combination of HFACS and online reviews to identify risk factors enables the identification of problems in the air traffic control industry and demands of ATCers.


risk factors; air traffic controllers; human factors analysis and classification system; online reviews; unsafe acts

