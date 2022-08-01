Abstract

BACKGROUND: Bereaved family members are known to have a higher risk of suicide, although relevant research is lacking. We aimed to clarify the percentage of bereaved family members of patients with cancer who experience suicidal ideation and the associated factors.



METHODS: We conducted a secondary analysis of two cross-sectional nationwide bereavement surveys in Japan, analyzing data from a total of 17,237 bereaved family members of patients with cancer. The Patient Health Questionnaire 8 (PHQ-8) and Item 9 of the PHQ-9 were used to assess depression (PHQ-8 score ≥10) and suicidal ideation, respectively. We assessed items such as socio-demographic data, complicated grief (CG), preparedness for bereavement, and perceived social support. Logistic regression analysis was used to reveal factors related to suicidal ideation.



RESULTS: Overall, 11 % of subjects reported some amount of suicidal ideation in the previous two weeks, with a suicidal ideation rate as high as 42 % among those with a higher risk of depression. Significant associations (all p < 0.0001) were found between suicidal ideation and the family member's depressive state (OR: 10.01), poor physical health status during caregiving (OR: 1.24), poor psychological health status during caregiving (OR: 1.38) pre-existing mental illness (OR: 1.38), insufficient preparedness for bereavement (OR: 0.59), and poor perceived social support (OR: 1.42). LIMITATIONS: The respondents were limited to family members of patients with cancer in Japan, and the study involved cross-sectional self-reported data.



CONCLUSIONS: Clinicians should identify bereaved family members at a high risk of suicide by carefully assessing these risk factors identified in the present study.

