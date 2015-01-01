|
Schouten A, Blumenberg E, Wachs M. J. Appl. Gerontol. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2022, SAGE Publishing)
35968678
The ability to drive is positively associated with workforce participation among older adults. However, residence in neighborhoods where destinations are easy to reach by public transit could potentially narrow the employment gap between older drivers and non-drivers. This study examines the relationship between driving, residential location characteristics, and employment outcomes among older adults.
driving; employment; residential location; retirement; transportation